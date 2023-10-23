Sen. Hyde-Smith’s office releases statement regarding Sunday shooting incident

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Office of U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today issued the following statement regarding an incident that occurred at the Senator’s home in Brookhaven on Sunday, Oct. 22:

“An incident involving a shooting occurred near the home of Sen. Hyde-Smith early Sunday afternoon. The senator and her family were not harmed. Sen. Hyde-Smith is grateful for the concern show by many and the good work of federal, state, and local law enforcement.”