Annie Grace Smith Turman, of Crystal Springs, passed away peacefully Oct. 18, 2023, at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst. A service was held Oct. 21 in Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Grace was born on March 27, 1931, in Houston, Miss., to John E. and Annie Bell Doss Smith. In 1950, she met and married Jack Thompson Turman, and they were married on Aug. 12 of that year. In 1952, they moved to Crystal Springs where Jack accepted employment as a welder at Kuhlman Electric Company as one of their first employees. Grace held employment at Bernstein’s garment factory; as a clerk at Jitney Jungle, Sunflower, and Piggly Wiggly grocery stores; and Hamilton’s Bakery until she retired.

Grace loved and excelled at sewing; and she and Jack worked the flea market circuit in the ’70s and ‘80s, displaying and selling her handmade dolls. She also had a great love for flowers and vegetable gardening. One of her greatest honors was being selected “Yard of the Month” five times by the Crystal Springs Garden Club, all received in her later years. She loved her church family and Sunday school class at First Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member. Grace loved her daily telephone visits with her friends and was known as a “prayer warrior” to all who knew her. She loved writing birthday cards and notes of encouragement to her friends and family.

At 92, Grace lived longer than all 14 siblings. Predeceasing her were her parents; sisters, Era Mae Huffman, Estelle Easley, and Louise Rhea; brothers, Tommy Lee Smith, Reuben E. Smith, Limmie E. Smith, Edward Smith, Milton Smith, Quitman Smith, Robert P. Smith, and William Albert Smith; and three infant siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Eldon Pitts; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Dori Turman; and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Nicole Pitts Chandler.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Grace’s family physician, Dr. James Ervin, and his staff; and to the physicians and nursing staff of Copiah County Medical Center for their expert care of Grace during her recent stay in the hospital. Also, a thank you to special caregivers, Gail Odom and Lynell Lotts, for their help during her hospital stay.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 South Jackson St., Crystal Springs, MS 39059, or a charity of your choice.