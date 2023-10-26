Halloween plans announced

A variety of Halloween events are set between now and the end of the month, with trick or treating, trunk-or-treats, and other special events.

A Halloween light show will be held in Chautauqua Park in Crystal Springs from 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 27-31. The drive-thru event will feature a light show set to music, organized by Brad Dickson.

A trunk-or-treat is planned for downtown Crystal Springs beginning at 6 p.m., Oct. 28.

The official trick or treating hours in Crystal Springs are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 31.

The Hazlehurst Community Sports League is hosting a drive-thru trunk-or-treat event from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, behind Hazlehurst High School Gym.

The City of Hazlehurst and the Town of Wesson have no official trick or treat hours.