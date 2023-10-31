Hazlehurst Chamber after hours Nov. 2

A special event sponsored by the Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce will offer area residents resources on planning a local wedding by featuring local vendors Thursday, Nov. 2.

The Holiday, Wedding, and Event Extravaganza will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. around downtown Hazlehurst. Events can be planned, held, and enjoyed locally, using a variety of photographers, bakers and caterers, salons, gift shops and decorators, venues, and travel planners that are all available in Hazlehurst.

Anyone interested in planning a wedding, holiday event, or parties during the year is encouraged to come meet the folks that can make help make it happen and enjoy wedding cake samples. The event will be held from the pavilion on Ragsdale Avenue to the Courthouse Square.