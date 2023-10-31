Registration underway for Kamassa Road Race

The third annual Kamassa Road Race will be held Nov. 11, and proceeds will help fund construction at Camp Kamassa. The event will feature runners and walkers in a variety of events ranging from a 5K to a half marathon. There will also be a fun mile event and a category for Kamassa Heroes, allowing children and adults with special needs to participate in any race they choose.

The event will be held in downtown Crystal Springs and will wind around neighborhoods and places of significance in the city. Of significance this year, runners will travel the new trail to Lake Chautauqua and experience a run around the lake.

This year’s event will feature a community fest that will include a health fair and gospel music, all put together by local churches. There will be something for everyone, including a car show and bank representatives offering financial advice.

Registration is underway and may be completed at raceroster.com. Participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible, but registrations will be accepted early the day of the race.

Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation is constructing Camp Kamassa, a fully handicapped-accessible facility to be used by children and adults with serious illnesses, physical and mental challenges, and other special needs.