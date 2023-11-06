Calling Panther boat ramp closed

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Fisheries Bureau wants to remind boaters to be cautious when loading and unloading boats at boat ramps due to low water conditions at some MDWFP State Lakes. Low water levels are a result of the ongoing drought in the state.

The boat ramp at Calling Panther Lake in Copiah County has been closed to perform maintenance while the water is low. The boat ramp at Lake Claude Bennett in Jasper County closed earlier this year, and both will reopen once water levels return to normal.

Fishing is still allowed at MDWFP State Lakes while boat ramps are closed. A state lake permit and a Mississippi fishing license are required unless exempt under state law.

For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, visit www.mdwfp.com or call (601) 432-2400.