Co-Lin ranked No. 1 in state for student success

Copiah-Lincoln Community College recently ranked No. 1 in student success on the 2022 Report Card. Each year, all 15 Mississippi community colleges must provide data to the Mississippi Community College Board to be compiled into a report card as required by the Mississippi Legislature.

On the recently released 2022 Report Card, Co-Lin had the highest percentage for student success of all 15 community colleges in the state, with a total student success rate of 66.4%, far exceeding the state average of 59.7%. This means of all 15 community colleges in Mississippi, Co-Lin has the highest percentage of graduates. Student success is captured as earned awards, transferred, or retained at the institution within 150 percent of expected time to graduation.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the outstanding success of our students, whose achievements stand as a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our students, faculty, staff, and administrators. These data show why Co-Lin is truly The Place To Be,” said Dr. Tiffany Perryman, Co-Lin director of Institutional Effectiveness.

Co-Lin ranked second in the state in the student retention/progression category at 65.7%, again exceeding the state average of 60.2%. Additionally, Co-Lin came in third in the state in the adult education category with 61.9% of adult education participants showing measurable skills gained.

