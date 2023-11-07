James E. Little Jr.

Dr. James Earl Little Jr., of Crystal Springs, died on Nov. 2, 2023. A funeral service was held Nov. 7 at First Presbyterian Church of Crystal Springs, with burial in the Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Dr. Little was born on Aug. 15, 1927, to James E. Little Sr. and Margaret Wade Little in Brookhaven.

He graduated from Hazlehurst High School with the highest grades in his class and then served as a hospital corpsman in the U. S. Navy during World War II.

After the war, he attended Mississippi State University and graduated in 1949 with special honors. While at State, he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and three honorary scholastic fraternities.

In 1953, he received the degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery from Loyola University in New Orleans and started the practice of general dentistry in Crystal Springs the same year. He retired after 41 years of practice.

He was a life member of the Mississippi Dental Association and a life member of the American Dental Association.

He married Alice Hutchison, of Crystal Springs, on Valentine’s Day of 1954; and they were married over 63 years until her death in 2017.

Dr. Little was an elder emeritus in the First Presbyterian Church of Crystal Springs and served as an active deacon and elder for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; daughter, Laura L. Westmoreland; and a sister, Peggy Stainback.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan L. Risher, of Pelahatchie; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Dr. Little enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time in the outdoors.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Crystal Springs, 237 East Marion Avenue, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.