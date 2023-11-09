Veterans Day events planned around county

Several events are planned for Nov. 11 around Copiah County in honor of Veterans Day. The holiday has been celebrated since 1919 in recognition of all veterans who have served our county on the battlefield, some of whom paid the ultimate sacrifice of their lives in defense of the United States. The first celebration marked the first anniversary of Armistice Day that stopped the fighting in World War I, which occurred at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, 1918.

The holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954, and celebrations are held each year at 11 a.m., Nov. 11.

This year, celebrations are planned in Hazlehurst and Wesson.

The annual event at the Copiah County Courthouse will feature U.S. Marine Sgt. Richard Willis III as the speaker. Also, in conjunction with the Copiah County Bicentennial Celebration, there will be an unveiling of a new marker recognizing the birth of Copiah County, closing out the official year-long celebration.

In Wesson, two events are planned around Veterans Day. There will be a program Friday, Nov. 10, at Wesson Attendance Center in the high school library and old gym. The event will begin at 7:45 a.m. with a breakfast, followed by a program honoring veterans. All veterans are invited to attend.

A parade and ceremony will be held Saturday morning in Wesson. The parade will line up at 9 a.m. at the old Sunflower Building on Highway 51 North. The parade will begin at Wesson Baptist Church at 10 a.m. and will proceed through town Decell United Methodist Church, make a U-turn, and come through town again. The laying of a memorial wreath will take place at the American Legion Post 79 Hut at 1014 Main St. in Wesson. The event, sponsored by the Post and the Town of Wesson, will end with a veterans lunch at 11:30.

Everyone is invited to come out and honor American veterans at one of these events.