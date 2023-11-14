Betty Bridges Sykes died Nov. 9, 2023. She was 84 years old. Betty was born in Crystal Springs on Sept. 5, 1939. At the time of her death, she lived in Terry. She was a former resident of Delhi, La.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Sykes. They were married 52 years.

She is survived by her son, Anthony Sykes (Michelle); two daughters, Pam Vaughn (Jim) and Julie Sykes; one granddaughter, Kayla Sykes; and one sister, Shirley Wheat.

Graveside service and burial was held Nov. 13 at Hopewell Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.