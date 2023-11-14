Billy Jean Broome

Dr. Billy Broome, professor of educational psychology emeritus of Mississippi College, of Clinton, died Nov. 7, 2023. A graveside service celebrating his life was held Nov. 10 at Sardis Baptist Church, where he was baptized.

Dr. Broome grew up on Broome Road in Copiah County outside Hazlehurst. He attended Martinsville Elementary, Hazlehurst High School, Co-Lin Junior College, University of Southern Mississippi, Florida State University, University of Florida, and Louisiana State University where he received his doctorate. He taught school for 45 years in Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Clinton, serving as a deacon and director of RAs, as well as teaching Sunday School and Training Union.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Gayle Narro Broome; parents, Clyde and Mildred Broome; brother, Lee Ellis Broome; and stepdaughter, Kim Harlan.

He is survived by his wife, Tommie Sims Harlan Broome; son, David Broome, of Hattiesburg; stepson, Jeff Harlan, of Lafayette; daughters-in-law, Charlene Bell Broome and Elizabeth Melancon Harlan; grandchildren, Ashley Harlan Lummen (Bryan), Hannah Jean Broome Peterman (George), Rachel Broome, Grace Harlan, Bryan Broome, and Kate Harlan; and great-granddaughter, Josie Louise Lummen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Transportation Fund, Clinton, Miss.