Cecil Frank Bozeman, 80, of Jackson, died Nov. 11, 2023. He was born in Hazlehurst on July 31, 1943, to Cecil and Katie Bozeman. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 20, at Harmony Cemetery, 6057 Harmony Road, Crystal Springs.

He graduated from Crystal Springs High School, where he loved playing football. He went on to play football at Co-Lin Community College. After Co-Lin, Cecil joined the United States Navy, where he was stationed in San Diego, Calif.

Cecil worked most of his life in the food brokerage industry, eventually becoming vice president of Southern Food Brokerage in Jackson. After retirement, Cecil worked part-time for Pendleton Security at the Mississippi Children’s Museum, which he loved dearly.

He loved hunting and watching football, but his favorite hobby was fishing. He won many fishing tournaments in his younger years and proudly displayed his trophies.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian Bozeman; and brother, Charles Bozeman.

He is survived by his daughter, Bridgit Hlavac (Derek), of Madison; grandchildren, Graham, Lilly, and Camp Hlavac; sister, Joan Carlisle (Jim), of Hazlehurst; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Cecil was very proud of his service in the Navy. His family takes solace that he passed away on Veterans Day.