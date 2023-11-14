Frank Elwin Gammill Jr. passed away on Nov. 9, 2023. Visitation will be held on from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 20, at Hazlehurst United Methodist Church. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., with the family burial to follow at the Union Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Loufran Holman Gammill; parents, Frank and Erna Allen Gammill; and his sister, Sue Cupit.

He is survived by his sons, Neel Gammill (Kay), of Memphis, Tenn., and Michael Gammill (Deidra), of Hattiesburg; grandchildren, Kneeland (Gracie), Emma, Emily (Jonathan), Christian (Rose), and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Story and Tristin; sisters-in-law, Mary Katherine Holman Stevens and Carolyn Mullins Holman; and a close group of adoring nieces and nephews.

Frank and Loufran dated through high school and married on June 1, 1961, while Frank was a pharmacy student at Ole Miss. After Frank’s graduation and a brief stint in Gulfport, they moved to Hazlehurst in 1965. Together, they ingrained themselves into the community as members of the United Methodist Church and established several businesses to include The Village Flower Shoppe and Gammill’s Pharmacy. Frank’s compassion and integrity were hallmarks of his character that endeared him to his family, friends, customers, and colleagues throughout his life.

After a 34-year career as an independent pharmacist, Frank began his second career in 1997 as a senior compliance agent with the Mississippi Board of Pharmacy. In 2009, he was promoted to executive director until his retirement in 2018. The Mississippi Legislature commended Frank by House Resolution for his distinguished career, meritorious leadership, and to recognize his steadfast devotion to the citizens of Mississippi as the executive director of the Mississippi Board of Pharmacy.

Frank loved to travel and enjoyed adventure, which made for countless fond memories for his entire family and friends whether that meant one of many long driving vacations or a nearby hunting or fishing trip that required four-wheel-drive vehicles and lots of mud. Whatever the adventure, Frank was ready, which also meant he had all of the toys gear that one could possibly need.

Above all, Frank was generous with his time and resources. He may not have always said, “Yes,” but he rarely said, “No,” even when others thought he should. That set him apart and, in the end, maybe we should all learn from him in the way he best taught, by example. While he was by no means perfect, Frank was an excellent role model and will be greatly missed by all.

“By contrast, the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. There is no law against such things” (Galatians 5.22-23).

The family is deeply grateful for the loving and caring staff of Jordan River Health Campus, Collierville, Tenn. Their exceptional dedication and kindness during the last several months nurtured and sustained Frank while preserving his dignity and his deft sense of humor.

The family requests memorials be made to either Hazlehurst United Methodist Church, http://hazlehurstumc.org/donate, or to The University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy, https://nowandever.olemiss.edu/schools-and-units/school-of-pharmacy/.