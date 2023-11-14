Music museum closed for renovations

One of the main attractions in Hazlehurst, the Mississippi Music Museum, is closed until sometime in January for repairs and renovations.

The structure is housed in the Hazlehurst Depot building, which also serves as home to the Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce. The museum is a popular attraction for tourists who travel the Mississippi Blues Trail.

A re-opening date will be announced once project completion is in sight. The scope of work includes replacing the roof and renovating interior rooms, including floor and window repair and painting. The electrical system is being reworked, and the outside of the building will be restored to its original look. Some of the landscaping will be updated as well. Because of the historical significance of the building, work must follow strict guidelines.

Museum volunteers apologize for the inconvenience but look forward to having visitors to the new and improved facility once renovations are completed.

“We will have all of our rich Mississippi musical history on display, as well as all of the items and details of Robert Johnson’s Birthplace, and artifacts from Hazlehurst’s vibrant industrial and farming history ready for you to enjoy in our beautiful new facility coming in 2024,” they said.