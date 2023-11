Samuel F. Barnes, 61, passed away Nov. 7, 2023. A funeral service was held Nov. 18 at Antioch M.B. Church, Hazlehurst, with interment at Greater Damascus Church of Christ. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include his children, Jacqueline Gordon, Marshall James III, Olympia C. James, Chantae Sutton, and Danuel James; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Connie Joiner, Theresa Ann Shannon, Mary Diane Barnes, and Kimberly Brown; and brother, Willeaster Barnes.