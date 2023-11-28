Robert Howard Smith entered eternity on Nov. 19, 2023. He was the first child born to L.M. and Marie Smith in Crystal Springs on July 4, 1930.

After attending elementary and high school in Crystal Springs, he entered Copiah-Lincoln Community College, where he studied business and excelled in athletics. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Robert married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Dee Meredith, in 1951. Early in their marriage, they lived briefly in Natchez before settling in Jackson, where they would remain for the rest of their lives.

Robert had a long and successful career as a representative for several clothing manufacturers. He was a hardworking man blessed with an incredible sense of humor who always had an unending supply of funny jokes or stories ready to share. He had countless friends and was loved by all who knew him.

Robert was a great father who enjoyed spending time with his family. While his children were young, there were vacations to the Gulf Coast and Florida. On summer weekends, the family could be found boating, skiing, and picnicking on the Ross Barnett Reservoir. For many years, Robert focused on youth baseball during the spring and summer and served as president of the Servian Club in Jackson, which sponsored youth league baseball. As a coach and mentor for over 20 years, he generously helped provide the necessary equipment to those who needed extra support, going above and beyond the duties of a coach.

Always a true outdoorsman, he took great pleasure in spending time chasing wild game with his two sons at the Crystal Springs Hunting Club in Rodney. He was one of the club founders and served as president of this club for over 50 years.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, L.M. and Marie Smith; his brother, Gene; and his devoted wife of 63 years, Shirley.

He is survived by his daughter, Meredith (Clyde) Lundy; sons, Howard (Barbara) Smith, and Brian (Amy) Smith; grandchildren, Will (Roxanne) Lundy, Jay (Lessie) Love, Caroline (Josh) Bogen, Gillian (Amy) Love, and Harrison (Anne) Smith; six great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and cousins.

He will be missed but heaven is sure to be more joyful with his presence.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 1, at Parkway Funeral Home, 1161 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland, MS 39157. The service will begin at 11. Interment will be in the Crystal Springs City Cemetery in Crystal Springs.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Blake at Township in Ridgeland and Vital Caring for the outstanding care given to our father.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memoriam to the charity of your choice.