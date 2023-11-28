A memorial service for Paul Miller, of Hazlehurst, was held Nov. 24, 2023, at Westside Baptist Church, with interment at Pine Bluff Church Cemetery. Riverwood Family handled arrangements.

Mr. Miller, 78, passed away Nov. 20. He was born Oct. 11, 1945, to the late Donald and Ruby Miller.

Mr. Miller was a proud veteran, serving his country in the United States Army, and was a member of the American Legion. He was an avid antique car collector and enjoyed attending car shows.

He was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Hazlehurst.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Cecil Miller, Maurice Miller, Wayne Miller; sister, Nancy Ballard; and grandson, T.J. Miller.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Terry Miller (Gina) and Regina Miller White (David); three grandchildren, Andrew Miller, Cruz White, and Ben White; brothers, Neal Miller (Jeanette), Ronnie Miller (Marilyn), and Gerald Miller (Edna); and sisters, Linda Emerick (Buddy) and Lisa Miller. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Memorials can be made to Camp Kamassa of Crystal Springs or International Mission Board.