Earnest Donall Holloway, 68, passed away Nov. 10, 2023. A service was held Nov. 25 at Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) USA in Hazlehurst, with interment at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include his daughters, Miesha Braxton and Kaleena Smith; sons, Travis Holloway and Zechariah Holloway; 16 grandchildren; sister, Velma DeMyers; and brothers, Alvin Holloway, Marcel Holloway, and Rep. Gregory Holloway Sr.