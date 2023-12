Eunice J. Evans, 85, passed away Oct. 4, 2023. A service was held Nov. 25 at St. Morris United Methodist Church in Hazlehurst. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include her children, Marilyn Evans, Titus Evans, Mamie Evans, Kalvin Evans, Philandra Evans; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Anita J. Turner.