Mississippi Governor’s School seeking high school scholars, applications due Dec. 15

Mississippi University for Women is seeking the best and brightest rising juniors and seniors from across the state for the 2024 Mississippi Governor’s School.

Held June 2-15, the two-week residential honors program will bring scholars to The W’s campus to “equip them with an intensive experience to develop their gifts alongside like-minded students,” according to the program’s mission.

Students must meet one of the eight requirements to be considered for the program, which include: Gifted eligibility ruling in Mississippi, composite score of 25 or above on the ACT, selection index of 175 or above on the PSAT, score of 1250 or above on the SAT, documentation of academic aptitude at an advanced level, documentation of creative thinking ability at an advanced level, documentation of leadership ability at an advanced level or documentation of fine and/or performing arts ability at an advanced level.

The program is also free to attend, students just need to complete the application process.

Interested scholars should act fast, however, as the student application deadline is Friday, Dec. 15.

The idea behind MGS is to offer a collegiate experience to high school students, further preparing them for higher education. The program seeks to bring together a diverse group of students and have them learn from and alongside one another while encouraging self-discovery.

Participating students will earn three college credit hours which can be used at The W or transferred to any university of their choosing.

“For 42 years, MGS has been home to the state’s best and brightest students. Our MGS theme for 2024 is ‘The Changemakers.’ We need changemakers who are primed and ready to embark on this exciting journey!” said Penny Mansell, director of the Center for Education Support at The W.

In 1981, Gov. William Winter and the administration at The W established the MGS as a residential honors program. Since its establishment, MGS has served thousands of scholars, providing each with a high-quality academic program.

To find more information about the program and to apply, visit muw.edu/education/govschool.