Public invited to visit new Wesson police station Dec. 9

An open house will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, at the new Wesson Police Department, located at 1006 Spring St. Wesson citizens are invited to come visit the new facility that will house the police department and municipal court, and enjoy refreshments while they are there.

The building is located across from the Wesson Town Hall and includes plenty of space for officers and secure areas for loading and unloading prisoners for court appearances. The facility also includes emergency facilities for first responders during times of extended power outages caused by severe storms.