Blanche James Tremblay

Blanche J. Tremblay, 81, of Chapel Hill, N.C., peacefully transitioned at home on Nov. 29, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. An accomplished Life Master bridge player, she spent 25 years in Santa Monica, Calif., before making the Governors Club her home in 2004.

Born in Grenada in 1942 to Erlene and Monroe James, Blanche’s early years were on a small farm in Hazlehurst, surrounded by dogs, horses, and the vibrant greenery of rural Mississippi. She earned her BS in psychology from the Mississippi University for Women in 1963. During a visit to Ann Arbor, Mich., she met Fred Tremblay, her life partner, who was attending the University of Michigan. Their union in August 1964 marked the beginning of 59 years of shared love and companionship. Fred’s career at IBM led them to seven cities in the U.S. and Japan before settling in Santa Monica, Calif., in 1986.

Blanche was an active member of the Santa Monica Beach Club, excelling in paddle tennis and bridge. A member of the Los Angeles Country Club, she enjoyed golf and spirited bridge games. Beyond her love for her children and bridge, Blanche had a deep affection for dogs, with five furry companions bringing joy into her life.

Known for her humor, love, caring, and sharp intellect, Blanche dedicated herself to raising and spending time with her children, offering guidance and support. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her family, as she volunteered with organizations like Meals on Wheels. Her love for plants was evident in the lovingly tended greenery that adorned her home, becoming her “babies” when her own grew up.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Erlene and Monroe James, and brother, Robert Earl James.

Blanche is survived by her devoted husband, Fred; sons, Gerald Monroe Tremblay and Christopher Frederick Tremblay; cherished grandchildren, Isabel Tremblay, Nick Tremblay, and Scarlette James; and nephews, Gary James, Richard James, and Michael Belfield.

A private memorial service honoring Blanche’s life will be held at her Chapel Hill residence in January 2024 for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the University of North Carolina Oncology Hospital, a cause dear to Blanche’s heart.

May the memory of Blanche’s vibrant spirit and enduring love bring comfort to all who knew her.