Graveside service for Carolyn McCardle Tarbutton was held Dec. 6, 2023, at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. Riverwood Family handled the arrangements.

Ms. Tarbutton, 89, of Wesson, died Dec. 2 at her residence. She was born Sept. 11, 1934, to Ira Virgil McCardle and Minnie Viola McCardle. At the age of 50, Ms. Tarbutton decided to step out of her comfort zone and begin a career in nursing. She graduated “Star Student” in the nursing program and started her journey as a licensed practical nurse. Her free time was filled with gardening, reading, and traveling. She enjoyed her family and considered the time spent with them most rewarding. She was a friend to many and easily met new friends along the way. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Frances McCardle Kimble (Harold); and brothers, J.W. McCardle (Dell), Melvin McCardle (Maxine), and Dewey McCardle.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Lester Tarbutton (Diane), Phyllis Lajuan Tarbutton, and Julia Tarbutton Bowlin (Paul); four grandchildren, Chris McMillan, Nick McMillan (Summer), Clay Bowlin (Chelsie), and Georgia Bowlin; three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Lucy, and Samuel; and two step-great-grandchildren, Ethan and Brooklyn. She is also survived by many other loving family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004; International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, P.O. Box 97339, Washington DC 20077-7472; or a charity of your choice.