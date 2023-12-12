Earline Dufresne

Earline Dufrense, 84, of Crystal Springs, passed away Dec. 6, 2023. A service was held Dec. 11 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Dufrense was born in Sunflower County to John Thomas and Thelma Winter Dufresne.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Perry Dufresne; son, Larry Dufresne; and granddaughter, Haley Marie Altman.

She is survived by son, Perry Dufresne (Sally); daughters, Debbie D. Duke (Greg) and Elizabeth Ann Welch (Michael); six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.