Hazlehurst library holding first story walk

The first story walk in the area is being offered by the Hazlehurst Public Library and features the book “The Magical Snowman.”

The story walk concept is relatively new to the area and offers a fun activity to engage families in literacy and getting active. The pages from the book are printed and placed in displays and allow participants to trek through the story.

The story walk will be set up inside the library through Jan. 4, and participants can receive a certificate and a goodie bag with they are finished.

In this story, Littleton Rabbit works to build a perfect snowman. Later that day, the “Magical Snowman” rescues Little Rabbit who has become lost in the woods. The story is a captivating tale affirming childhood belief and wonder.

For more information, contact the library at 601-894-1681.