Martha Bell Haggan, 93, of Crystal Springs, passed away Dec. 4, 2023. A graveside service was held Dec. 7 at Harmony Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. Haggan, affectionately known as Aunt Marf, was a retired RN from Manhattan Nursing Home. She served as a missionary to Indonesia and served alongside her husband as missionaries to the Choctaw Indians. Mrs. Haggan was a member of First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Haggan.

She is survived by her sister, Montora McDonald (Billy), of Crystal Springs; brothers, Jordan Bell (Eva), of Vandora, Texas, and Otto K. Bell, of Crystal Springs; and nephew, Barney Owens.

Memorials may be made to Mississippi Toughest Kids www.campkamassa.com or a charity of your choice.