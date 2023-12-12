Richard “Ricky” Hemphill, 73, of Hazlehurst, passed away Dec. 7, 2023. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15, and 10 to 10:45 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. The service will be at 11 a.m., Dec. 16, at Bethel Baptist Church, with burial at Bethel Cemetery.

Mr. Hemphill was born in Hazlehurst to the late Herman and Christine Hemphill. He worked for the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene Hemphill; and sister, Jeannie Hart.

He is survived by his daughters, Cherie Hemphill, Toni Garcia (Juan), and Becky Landry (Marllow); sons, Ricky Hemphill (Felecia) and Michael Thibodeaux (Tina); 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother, Tony Hemphill (Patti); and sister, Linda McGrew.