Romona “Kathy” Cupit, of Wesson, was born on Jan. 1, 1959, and passed away on Dec. 5, 2023. She was the daughter of Juanita Smith and Harvey Smith, of Port Gibson.

Born and raised in Port Gibson, Kathy began working with the family pecan business at a very young age. Throughout her life, she worked many different jobs, including a bank teller, cashier, dispatcher, first responder, as well as volunteering with the fire department and sheriff’s office.

There were two things that Kathy was very passionate about, the first being cooking. Aside from preparing regular meals, she loved making candy. Every holiday season you would find her in the kitchen making her famous divinity and pralines, among other numerous cakes and pies.

Her second passion was church. Kathy was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Georgetown and tried to be involved in everything that she could to show how much she loved the Lord. Every morning was always started by reading her Bible while drinking a cup of coffee.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Juanita Smith; sister, Georgia Bryant; brothers William “Billy” Smith and Clyde Smith; as well as four grandchildren, Bailey Emerson, Sean Luke, Sawyer Tate, and Riley Morgan Cloy.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Pete; her two sons, Jesse (Jessica) and Nick (Becky) Cloy, both of Vicksburg; grandchildren, Caitlyn and Cameron Cloy; Charlie Cupit, whom she has raised like another son; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service was held Dec. 8 at Unity Baptist Church in Georgetown, with Rev. Matt Scopel and Rev. Talmage Smith presiding. A graveside service was held at Wintergreen Cemetery in Port Gibson. Stringer Family Funeral Service handled the arrangements.

Pallbearers were Ray Bryant, Kevin Bryant, Jerry Bryant, Dean Runyan, Blake Runyan, and Brice Runyan. Honorary pallbearers were Charlie Cupit, CJ Cupit, Cameron Cloy, Mark Jackson, Steve Beasley, Don Cagle, and AJ Jackson.