Thomas Carl Cotten, 72, a resident of Daphne, Ala., passed away Dec. 6, 2023.

Thomas was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. He loved to hunt and fish, and was an excellent photographer.

He was preceded in death by a son, Forrest Cotton; parents, Julius and Alberta Cotton; and a sister, Karla Burnet.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Tereasa Cotton, of Daphne, Ala.; children, Lorie Pruitt (Cecil), of Cherryville, N.C., and Thomas Roland, of Benton; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Nancie Cone (Patrick), of Houston, Texas, and Joyce Borger (Tim), of Granger, Ind.; brother, John Cotten (Donna), of Athens, Ala.; nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends.

Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes and Crematory in Daphne, Ala., is handling arrangements.