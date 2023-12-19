Agnes Freeman

Agnes Virgina Freeman, 83, of Hazlehurst, passed away Dec. 14, 2023. She was born April 8, 1940, to the late Nathan and Arcola Brady. Agnes retired from the United States Postal Service after 20-plus years of service. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an active faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She committed her life to the Lord, her family, friends, and community. She had a big loving heart and such a sweet spirit. Her home was always welcome to family, friends, and neighbors.

She and her husband, Bob, served as missionaries for their church throughout the state. They traveled the state in charge of making sure the missionaries had what they needed for their apartments. They aided the work of 40 sets of missionaries from Greenwood to the Coast and from Vicksburg to Meridian. Their role was strictly voluntary.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Nathan and Arcola Brady; and son-in-law, Matt Henley.

Those left to cherish her memory are husband of 62 years, Robert (Bob) Freeman; children, Gail Mitchell (Cory), Beth Henley, Susan Dalati (Sam), Andy Freeman (Dawn), Jamie Freeman (Sandi); 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Rulon Brady; and sister, Sandra Nations. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and other family members.