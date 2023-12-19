Ellis C. Perkins Jr.

Colonel Ellis Chapman Perkins Jr., 78, a proud veteran of the United States Army, passed away Dec. 15, 2023, at his residence in Copiah County. A funeral mass was held Dec. 18 at St. John Catholic Church in Crystal Springs, with burial at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Colonel Perkins retired from the United States Army in April 1997 after serving for 29 years.

He was born and raised in Hazlehurst, graduating from high school there in 1963. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in March 1968 with a Bachelor of Science degree in zoology and earned his master’s degree in Latin America Studies from the University of Alabama in 1978.

Colonel Perkins enlisted in the Army in March 1968 and was commissioned in January 1969 upon graduating from the Field Artillery Officer Candidate School. His first assignment was as the executive officer, Battery A, 5th Training Battalion, Fort Sill, Okla. In 1970, he served in Vietnam as the executive officer, Battery A, 3/16th Field Artillery, 23rd Infantry Division. He returned in 1971 to Fort Sill as an instructor in the Gunnery Department, where he stayed until he graduated from the Field Artillery Officer’s Advance Course. From 1974 to 1976, he commanded the 84th United States Army Field Artillery Detachment and served as the assistant S-3 of the 512th United States Army Artillery Group. Colonel Perkins attended the Foreign Area Officer Course at Fort Bragg, N.C., in 1977. In 1979, he was assigned to Advanced Level Training with duty in Mexico, where he graduated from the Mexican War College in 1980. From 1981 to 1984, he was assigned to the 1st Calvary Division, Fort Hood, Texas. He served as the division assistant fire support coordinator, secretary of the general staff, and as the battalion executive officer and the battalion operations officer (S-3) in the 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery. In 1985, he graduated from the U.S. Army School of the Americas, Fort Benning, Ga.

In 1986, Colonel Perkins was assigned to the U.S. Army Command and Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, as an instructor in the Department of Joint and Combined Operations. He served as commander, 512th United Stated Army Artillery Group, from July 1988 until July 1990. He was reassigned to the Inter American Defense College in Washington, D.C., for attendance at the Senior Service College and graduated in June 1991. After completion of the Attache Course, he assumed the United States Defense and Army Attache to Nicaragua position from January 1992 until July 1994. He was reassigned as the chief, Counterdrug Division, G3 Forces Command, where he served until he retired in April 1997.

Colonel Perkins’ awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Army Commendation Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters.

Upon retiring from the military, he switched his service from his country to his community. He was very instrumental in starting the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as chief for many years. After stepping down from chief, he continued to stay involved as an advisor to the department. He also helped start the 911 system in Copiah County. He was always there to step up and lend a helping hand, distribute water, food, etc. whenever there was an emergency in the community.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Chapman Perkins Sr. and Lois Izard Perkins, and sister, Brenda Morris.

Ellis is survived by his wife, Donna Perkins; his three children, Lauren Chapman, Lisa Augello (Jared), and Sara Perkins; and his five grandchildren, Aryn Bunch, Jillian Augello, Lyla Augello, Jordan Augello, and Jackson East.

Memorials may be made to St. John Catholic Church, Bethel Volunteer Fire Department, or the American Heart Association.