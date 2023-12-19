Farm to Fork Foodie Trail launched

In collaboration with Mississippi State University Extension, the Mississippi Tourism Association, and the Mississippi Main Street Association, the Mississippi Hills Heritage National Area has launched a culinary adventure, the Farm to Fork Foodie Trail, which features locally- and regionally-grown and chef-curated foods from cultivation to presentation.

The project’s mission is to connect people to the community while supporting agriculture. The organization is working with small-scale farmers and producers to invite visitors and residents to savor the diverse and delectable local cuisine, experience local farms, and visit agricultural attractions such as farmers markets and corn mazes while embracing the region’s rich culture.

Featuring Southern hospitality, the Mississippi Hills Farm to Fork Foodie Trail has been crafted to enable out-of-town food enthusiasts to experience and connect with unique local flavors. Trail tools, found at www.mississippihills.org/food-trail/, offer custom itineraries showcasing an array of culinary experiences, from farm-to-table dining to farmers markets and special events as well as a filtered location finder. YouTube videos also highlight partners on the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area (MHNHA) channel (https://www.youtube.com/@mississippihillsnationalhe7835).

Farm to Fork Foodie Trail Features:

Farm-to-Table Eateries: Charming farm-to-table restaurants await, offering seasonally-inspired menus featuring ingredients from local and regional producers. Skilled chefs prepare dishes with a creative touch. Locations can be searched by category, location, and name at www.mississippihills.org/food-trail/food-trail-locations/.

Farm-Fresh Delights and Agritourism: Locally-owned, family farms provide hands-on opportunities to harvest fresh produce, allowing visitors to pick their own seasonal fruits and vegetables while learning about sustainable farming practices.

Farmers Markets and Shops: Shopping destinations with locally-produced inventory, and farmer's markets with locally-grown produce provide the opportunity to take the Farm to Foodie Trail home.

“The Mississippi Hills Farm to Fork Foodie Trail is a celebration of our rich agricultural industry and vibrant culinary scene,” says Mary Cates Williams, MHNHA executive director. “This trail offers a unique opportunity to connect with local producers and experience the true flavors of the Mississippi Hills region. Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or someone simply looking for a unique travel experience, this trail promises to be a feast for the senses.”

Beyond dining, the Farm to Fork Foodie Trail offers opportunities to meet local food experts and delve into the art, history, traditions, and techniques behind Southern dishes. Guests can explore local markets and shops, discovering the unique ingredients and products that define the region. Learn more on Facebook – @MSHillsNHA.

The Farm to Fork Foodie Trail will continue to add new partners and evolve as information is received. For inquiries regarding the trail or to submit locations, please contact Rachael Carter at rdm1@msstate.edu to learn more about the application process.

This project was part of the Farmers Market Promotion Program Grant from the United States Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s Agricultural Marketing Service.