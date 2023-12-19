James Sweeney, of Crystal Springs, passed away Dec. 2, 2023. A visitation was held Dec. 9 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs, with burial at Concord Cemetery.

Mr. Sweeney served in the Army National Guard. He worked for Jackson Redi Mix, was a homebuilder, and retired from Poole Truck Lines.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Phelps Sweeney and Nola May Little, and his siblings.

He is survived by his son, Shan Sweeney (Pam); grandchildren, Stephen Sweeney, Reid Sweeney, and Abby White; and great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Sweeney, and Avery and Tucker White.