Ondra Belton, 57, passed away Dec. 11, 2023. A service will be held at 11 a.m., Dec. 23, at Antioch M.B. Church, 13146 Highway 51, Hazlehurst. House of Peoples is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his stepfather, Harry Mickle Sr.; brothers, Leverne Taylor, Harry Mickle Jr., Rhondy Mickle; and sisters, Debbie Lynch, Sandra Jackson, Tammy Jones, Shelia Mickle, and Harriet Mickle.