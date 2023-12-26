SOUTHERN GARDENING: Snaptastic snapdragons bloom in cold weather

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

Snapdragons are some of the most beautiful plants that grow in cold weather. They may not seem like holiday plants, but their festive colors make them a great selection.

These annuals love the cold fall, winter, and spring weather we have in the South. Their colorful flower spikes brighten up any landscape, making them important additions to dreary winter scenes.

The defining characteristic of snapdragons is their unique flower petal formation that resembles tiny dragon mouths poised to snap shut. They are whimsical in the landscape.

Snaptastic Red snapdragons are captivating and provide a bold display in the landscape. Their blossoms are a rich and intense red with yellow centers, creating a striking visual impact that exudes splendor.

Snaptastic Yellow snapdragons are a delightful variety with a sunny and cheerful disposition. These vibrant flowers burst with color, contributing to a lively atmosphere in a garden setting.

Snaptastic Pink snapdragons are gorgeous plants that boast delicate pink flowers with yellow centers. Flowers range in shades of pink from delicate blush to deep rose tones, creating an elegant and romantic display in the garden with their touch of gentleness and sophistication.

My favorite, Orange Flame, is known for its vibrant fiery display. The flowers of this snapdragon blend shades of orange, reminiscent of flickering flames. The vivid and warm tones are eye-catching, adding a touch of energy and brightness to the landscape.

Snapdragons grow 12 to 18 inches tall and thrive in areas that receive full sun to partial shade with well-draining soil. While these snapdragons are hardy, they do appreciate consistent watering. Keep the soil evenly moist during dry spells.

Regular deadheading encourages continuous blooming, allowing your garden to remain a canvas of color throughout the growing season.

You can bring the magic indoors by growing snapdragons in vases or pots. Their striking appearance are conversations starters as they transform rooms into havens of natural beauty. Make sure indoor pots receive 4 to 6 hours of sunlight each day.

Whether in flower beds, containers, or floral arrangements, Snaptastic snapdragons add a touch of magic wherever they are found. Snaptastic snapdragons are the perfect choice for adding a pop of color to your landscape or creating a unique focal point.

Dr. Eddie Smith is a gardening specialist and Pearl River County coordinator with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. He is also host of the popular Southern Gardening television program.