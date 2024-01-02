Hugh Edgar Bigner Jr. passed away on Dec. 13, 2023, in Hazlehurst at the age of 82. Born on Oct. 13, 1941, in Pumpkin Center, La., he was the son of Hugh Edgar Bigner Sr. and Della Hutchinson Starkey Bigner. He was a lifelong resident of Tickfaw, La., until May 2022, when he moved to Crystal Springs to live with his daughter and son-in-law.

Edgar’s occupations included carpenter, commercial fisherman and trapper, and decades as a dairy farmer with his wife, Joyce. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and spending time outside in God’s great creation. Edgar was an avid hunter and loved his time outdoors. He has hunted everything from deer, squirrels, rabbits, turkeys, and quail to the more exotic game like alligators, mink, and pheasants. He was inducted into the Tri-Parish Wild Turkey Association Hall of Fame in 1993.

Edgar’s most-prized blessings were his family. He loved to spend hours visiting and telling stories with them. He also loved singing, listening to music, and even teaching the great grandkids how to dance. He told stories of the “troll” that lived under the bridge on the family farm to his grandsons and could be heard singing “You Are My Sunshine” to the great-grandkids. Many friends in Louisiana and Mississippi knew him as either “Big Ed,” “Uncle Ed,” or “Paw-Paw” because he had a way of making an instant connection with those he met.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Joyce Benton Bigner; parents, Hugh Edgar Sr. and Della Bigner; brothers, Ellis Starkey and Amos Starkey; sisters, Alice Bigner Savoy, Carlene Starkey Lavigne, Nell Starkey Kinchen, and Patsy Bigner McKinney.

Edgar is survived by his loving daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Rev. Johnnie Stewart, of Crystal Springs; grandsons, Dustin Stewart (Tabatha) of Moss Point, and Daniel Stewart (Nicole), of Helena, Ala.; great-grandchildren, Deborah, Ada, Chloe Grace, and Ezra Stewart; brother, Rollie Bigner (Sharon), of Albany, La.; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation and funeral were Dec. 16 in Hammond, La. Stringer’s Funeral Home and McKneely and Son Funeral Home arranged services. The ministers were Rev. Gary Dennis and Rev. Randy Ray, both of Louisiana.

Interment was at Hutchinson Cemetery in Albany, La.