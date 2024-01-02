SOUTHERN GARDENING: Pansies are sure winners in dreary winter gardens

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

While I take time to be with loved ones, the garden is not far from my mind. I’m dreaming of a winter wonderland with enchanting, cold-hardy plants.

As the new season settles in, casting its chilly embrace over gardens and landscapes, many plants surrender to the frosty grip, leaving behind a muted canvas of browns and grays.

However, amidst the winter gloom there emerges a resilient and vibrant plant that defies the season’s somber palette – the humble pansy.

With their delicate petals and cheerful faces, pansies are often associated with spring and fall. Yet these cold-resistant blooms are not to be underestimated when it comes to winter.

Planted in the fall, pansies are nature’s way of reminding us that beauty and resilience can thrive even in the coldest months.

One of the remarkable traits of pansies is their ability to withstand frost and cold temperatures. Unlike their more delicate floral counterparts, pansies don’t retreat at the first sign of winter’s chill. Instead, they bravely endure, providing a burst of color against the backdrop of a frost-kissed garden.

These winter warriors come in an array of hues, from the traditional purples and yellows to more modern blues and oranges. Their charming “faces” seem to nod in agreement with the gardener who, despite the season’s challenges, has chosen to keep the spirit of the garden alive.

Cool Wave Violet Wing is a captivating pansy that brings elegance and vibrance to gardens and landscapes. This particular variety is celebrated for its unique bloom characteristics, making it a standout choice for those seeking a burst of color and versatility in their outdoor spaces.

The petals of Cool Wave Violet Wing blooms are varying shades of violet with white and a yellow center. These violets range from mesmerizing deep purples to light lavender tones. The overall effect is both rich and soothing.

Another Cool Wave pansy that is sure to impress is Strawberry Swirl. This pansy’s blooms show more of its pinkish-purple face in cool weather, while its yellow face is more pronounced when the heat kicks in.

One of my favorite pansies is the Matrix Solar Flare.

This selection has eye-catching, extra-large flowers in shades of yellow, orange and rusty-red. Each has a dark blotch in the center. Like the Cool Wave pansies, Matrix Solar Flare survives reliably through winter frost and provides early-season color in the spring.

Another one of my favorites is Cats Plus Marina pansy.

This beautiful plant produces stunning blooms in shades of purple and blue in fall and spring. The white face of the blooms has purple cat whisker patterns and a yellow center.

Whether planted in containers, window boxes or directly in the ground, hardy pansies add elegance to winter landscapes. By their delightful contrast, they also make excellent companions to evergreen plants.

As we navigate the winter months, let’s appreciate the pansy, the unsung hero of the season. Their ability to thrive in the face of adversity, coupled with their enchanting beauty, makes them a symbol of hope and resilience.

Dr. Eddie Smith is a gardening specialist and Pearl River County coordinator with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. He is also host of the popular Southern Gardening television program.