Eloise Shannon Brock, 99, of Crystal Springs, joined her Heavenly Father on Jan. 3, 2024, surrounded by her loving family in Copiah County. She lived a full, vibrant life filled with grace, compassion, sass, class, and a true love for God, family, friends, community, and country.

Born on Dec. 16, 1924, to Lou Ella Arant Smith and Henry Dee Smith Sr., Eloise grew up in Schlater. After graduating valedictorian from Schlater High School, she attended nursing school at Matty Hersee Hospital in Meridian, with the aspirations of becoming an Army nurse during World War II.

She graduated nursing school at the age of 20 and unable to enlist because she was not 21 years of age, she continued her nurse’s training taking nursing graduate courses at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tenn. While taking classes in 1945, she met and married her husband of 40 years, James Leo Shannon, who was an enlisted officer in the United States Army. As a devoted military wife, Eloise traveled the world with her husband during his active service in the United States Army, living in places such as Japan, Germany, and Hawaii. Together, they had two children – James Dee Shannon of Hazlehurst, and Sharon Shannon Daniels of Sharpsburg, Ga. After over 25 years of service to his country, her husband retired at the rank of colonel in Atlanta, Ga., where they resided until he preceded her in death.

Eloise loved to travel later in life and was very active in her church, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, in Marietta, Ga. She also loved serving her Lord, and her Christian faith was an integral part of her daily life. She had an active and adventurous group of church friends, whom she loved dearly at Mt. Vernon Baptist. Here, she met, and then in 1992, married her second husband, Rufus C. “Chic” Brock, of Sandy Springs, Ga. Wanting to return to her Mississippi roots and be closer to family, she and Chic moved from Atlanta to Copiah County in the late 1990s, where they made their home in Crystal Springs.

Both were active church members of First Baptist Church Crystal Springs, where Eloise was involved in her Sunday school classes and the Golden Choir, the church senior choir group. Together, the couple enjoyed attending local social senior activities and spending time at Rolling Hills Country Club together until Chic preceded Eloise in death in September 2005.

Dedicated to her family, Eloise found delight in spending quality time with her grandchildren. A loyal mother and grandmother, Eloise was dearly loved by not only her family, yet by many in the Copiah County community – she never met a stranger. She was the epitome of a true Mississippi Southern belle – genuinely kind and caring, hospitable to all, while also refined and classy. She was grace exemplified and a beautiful soul loved by so many who knew her. She honored God by seeking Him in everything she did during her 99 years here on Earth and credits her faith and active lifestyle for her bountiful quality of life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lou Ella and Henry Dee Smith Sr.; sister, Kathryn Smith Bush; brother, Henry Dee Smith Jr.; husband, James Leo Shannon; granddaughter, Suzi Daniels Phillips; granddaughter, Erin Kathleen Shannon.

She is survived by her two children, James Dee Shannon, of Hazlehurst, and Sharon Shannon Daniels of Sharpsburg, Ga.; granddaughter, Christi (Clyde) Benefield, of Moreland, Ga.; grandson, Ben (Emily) Daniels, of Farmington, Mich.; granddaughter, Kelly Shannon, of Crystal Springs; granddaughter, Becky Harris, of Birmingham, Ala.; and grandson, P.J. (Katie) Shannon, of Hazlehurst. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Jan. 7 at Stringer Family Chapel, Crystal Springs. A graveside burial for family members followed Jan. 8 at the Marietta National Cemetery in Marietta, Ga., where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband of 40 years, James Leo Shannon.