Jack Talbot Yates passed away Jan. 2, 2024. He was born on April 30, 1930, in Hazlehurst to Ada Hutchinson Yates and Jerome B. Yates Sr. He graduated from Hazlehurst High School, where he met Mary Ann Miller. Jack and Mary Ann were married and have been for 76 years.

Jack spent most of his career at Royal Maid Inc., serving as plant manager. He retired in 1992 and spent his retirement with family, traveling, hunting, fishing, and manicuring his yard. He enjoyed his woodworking making crosses and birdhouses to give to others.

Jack and Mary Ann have been lifelong members of Hazlehurst Methodist Church, where Jack served in many leadership positions. As of today, he is officially off the kitchen committee. Jack loved the church and its members but more importantly, he loved the Lord.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Ada H. Yates and Jerome B. Yates Sr.; his brothers, Fount M. Yates, Jerome B. Yates Jr., Jerry N. Yates; and his granddaughter, Mary Claire Odom, who held a special place in his heart.

Jack is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Yates; his children, Jere Lamar Yates (Jenny), Mary Pauline Gale (Joe), Missie Louise Odom (Mike); his grandchildren, Jack A. Yates (Heidi), Brian J. Yates (Sara), Ashley Yates Gale, Brennan Russell Gale; great-grandchildren, Miller Ann Yates, Jackson Chase Yates, and Gannon Phillips Yates; his brother, Louise Julienne (Jigger) Yates; and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to Hazlehurst Methodist Church, P. O. Box 725, Hazlehurst, MS 39083, or Camp Kamassa (https://campkamassa.com/).

A special thanks to Dr. Fred McDonnell for his medical care and his friendship to Jack for many decades.

A service was held Jan. 6 at Hazlehurst United Methodist Church, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.