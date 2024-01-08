James A. Harper

James A. (Jim) Harper, 76, of Hazlehurst, joined his Heavenly Father on Dec. 27, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at his home. He was born Nov. 12, 1947, in his same home in Hazlehurst to J.S. and Myrtis Harper.

Mr. Harper lived an exemplary life with honesty, integrity, fairness, and a true love for God, family, friends, his community, and his country. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Hazlehurst and was a member of Sanderson Sunday School Class.

He graduated from Delta State University in 1970. It was there he met his future wife, Cathye Crutcher Harper. They married in July of 1971.

After settling in Hazlehurst, he managed Copiah Finance Company for many years before joining the Hazlehurst Fire Department in March 1985 and was fire chief from 1997 to 2004. After he left the fire department, he then became jail administrator for the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department. Mr. Harper became a dispatcher for the Hazlehurst Police Department in 2007 and remained there until he became ill in 2023. He also served six years for his country in the Army National Guard as a medic.

Mr. Harper was preceded in death by his parents, J.S and Myrtis Harper.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Cathye Crutcher Harper; his two daughters, Aimee (Bert) Bell and Allison (Kyle) Foil, both of Byram; and his grandchildren, Harper, Annellise, and Jay Bell; Payton and Price Foil.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Mississippi Blood Services (https://msblood.com/) in Jackson in honor of those facing Leukemia or any other blood disorders.

A service was held Dec. 31 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery.