Jane E. Lagerwey passed away peacefully into the hands of her Lord on Dec. 21, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on April 17, 1930, in Gatesville to Blanch and Luther Guynes.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Walter Lagerwey.

Jane is survived by her stepchildren, Donald Lagerwey, Christine Rago, Mark Lagerwey, Dennis Mix; and daughter, Victoria Doty; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Janie was a kind and loving person who loved the outdoors, golfing, gardening, bowling, also tennis in her younger days. She also loved to read and was an avid member of the Crystal Springs Library. She also loved traveling.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Mission Park Retama Cemetery, San Antonio, TX 78258. Mission Park Funeral Chapels North is handling arrangements.