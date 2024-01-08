Logan Johnson

Logan “LoLo’ Johnson, 17, of Crystal Springs. passed away Dec. 24, 2023. A service was held Dec. 30 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery.

Logan was a very successful young man and loved life to the fullest. He worked for his stepfather and was a great plumber. He had goals set for his life, including going to Florida to be a lineman after his 18th birthday. Logan was a momma’s boy. He loved his momma and brothers so much. His nephews and nieces were his world. To know Logan was to love Logan. He could light up a room, and he was loved by many. “Big Johnson” will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents, Rev. R. F. and Bobbie Nell Johnson; paternal great-grandmother, Janet Bryant; maternal great-grandparents, David and Rachel Brewer; paternal grandmother, Brenda Johnson; brother, Travis Courtney; and cousins, Gabrielle Courtney and Jack Cole.

He is survived by his mother, Kayla Bates (Joe Bates); father, Russell Johnson; brothers, Keith Johnson (Merissa), Clayton Johnson (Allyson), Dustin Bates (Jessica), and Devin Bates; paternal grandfather, Ronnie Johnson; maternal grandparents, David Courtney and Pam Johnson (Dennis); nephews, Travis Johnson, Gauge Johnson, Toby Bates, Trent Bates, and Remington Calhoun; nieces, Aurora Bates, Wrenlee Johnson, Ivy Claire Johnson; and best friends, Kobe Powell, Austin Schwede, and Nate Quintero.