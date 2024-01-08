Thomas Johnson

Thomas “Tommy” Ray Johnson was born Jan. 20, 1954, in Crystal Springs. He passed away on Dec. 30, 2023, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Tommy was 69 years of age. A graveside service was held Jan. 10, 2024, at Johnson Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Johnson; his two sons, Thomas “Peewee” Johnson Jr. and his wife, Heather Johnson; and Duane Johnson and his wife, Tiffany Johnson; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Wright; brother, Randell Johnson; and many loyal friends and extended family members.

Tommy was predeceased in death by his father, Homer Johnson; mother, Ruby Nell Johnson; sister, Linda Carol Courtney; and brothers, Michael Lynn Johnson and Boyd Johnson.

Tommy and Wanda would have been married 52 years on Jan. 21, 2024.

Tommy loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his friends and family. Nothing made him happier. He had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humor. He was generous, loyal, and brave. He was clever and full to the brim with knowledge gained through all his life experiences: asphalt foreman, contractor for AT&T, electrician, hunter (even though he could not shoot straight), and fisherman (he could definitely catch catfish). There wasn’t anything that he couldn’t fix or do when he put his mind to it.

He will be remembered for all the heart he shared with his friends and family. He truly loved each of them and if you knew him, you knew that. He carried himself with dignity, strength, and full of love for those who went before him and who he left behind. He will be missed dearly. He would give anyone in need anything he had even when he couldn’t afford to. He lived his life by the words of Deuteronomy 15:7-8: “If anyone is poor among your fellow Israelites in any of the towns of the land the LORD your God is giving you, do not be hardhearted or tightfisted toward them. Rather, be openhanded and freely lend them whatever they need.”