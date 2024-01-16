John F. Hobbs Sr., 69, of Crystal Springs, passed away Jan. 4, 2024. A service was held Jan. 10 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home handled arrangements.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Ferrell Hobbs Jr., and sisters, Lucretia Ann Hayes and Barbara Jane Foster.

He is survived by his wife, Jerolyn Strong Hobbs; sons, John Ferrell Hobbs Jr. and Matthew Gerald Hobbs; grandchildren, McKinley Manning and Jacob Hobbs; great-granddaughter, Hazel Martin; mother, Barbara Ann Duncan Hobbs; nephews, Brad Hayes and Kyle Foster; and nieces, Heather Landry, Ann Renee Bentley, and Molly Murrell.