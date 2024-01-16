Mark Samuel Eady, 67, of Crystal Springs, passed away at Courtyard Rehab and Healthcare Jan. 6, 2024. A memorial service was held Jan. 12 at Stringer Family Chapel in Crystal Springs, with burial at Harmony Cemetery.

Mark was a native of Copiah County. He became a mechanic after graduating from Co-Lin Community College. He had a love for everything fishing.

He is survived by his parents, Montora and Billy McDonald; brother, Anthony Eady; uncles, Otto Bell and Jordan Bell; nephews, Eric Scott and Wayne Eady; and nieces, Christy Dunn and Karen Ainsworth.

Memorials may be made to Mississippi Toughest Kids Foundation (https://campkamassa.com/).