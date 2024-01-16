Funeral services for Marvin O. Martin were held Jan. 15, 2024, at Brookhaven Funeral Home, with burial following in Easthaven Cemetery. Bro. Ken Parvin and Bro. Jonathan Guerry officiated, with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Martin, 89, of Wesson, passed from this life on Jan. 13 at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. He was born on Jan. 14, 1934, in Brookhaven to James Luther Martin Sr. and Edna Leggett Martin. He was a member of Heucks Retreat Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and several other positions. He also served in several positions at Griffith Memorial Baptist Church in Jackson. He went on numerous mission trips with his church. He helped many people through his skills as an accomplished carpenter.

Mr. Martin retired from I.C.R.R. in 1996 after serving as a clerk in Jackson and the state of Illinois with them. He graduated in 1952 from Brookhaven High School. He was an Army veteran and was an active member of The Drane Prine American Legion Post #79 in Wesson. Two of his favorite things to do were to cut his grass and play on his computer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James L. and Edna Martin; his wife of over 50 years, Lovie B. Davis Martin; daughters, Vivian Denise Martin and Pamela Diane Martin; and siblings, Oliva M. Martin (James), Virginia Sebus (Fred), Imogene M. Case (Emmett), James L. Martin Jr., Dorothy Hennis (Harold), Mary Alice Martin, and Milton Martin.

Survivors include his sisters, Carol Waterman (Ed) and Lucille Weis, of Snohomish, Wash.; brother, Charles Martin (Shirley), of Brookhaven; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.