MDOT crews continue to address roads and bridges impacted by winter weather across the state

Mississippi Department of Transportation officials are treating roads and bridges where there are icy conditions in all areas of the state.

Despite little rest, MDOT crews remain locked in and dedicated to keeping state roadways as safe and passable as possible. Although most precipitation moved out overnight, temperatures in most parts of the state will remain below freezing, or right near it in southern parts, and drivers are advised to only travel if necessary.

Ice on roadways and bridges as far south as I-10 have been reported. In south Mississippi, crews worked through the night to apply de-icing materials on bridges and overpasses throughout the area. All roadways, despite having icy conditions reported, are open. MDOT maintenance forces will continue working to keep it this way throughout the day.

Despite icy conditions being reported on bridges and overpasses across central Mississippi, crews worked through the night to help keep all roads passable. Roadways across central Mississippi including I-20 were treated over the weekend with a salt brine which helps prevent ice from forming. In western counties, most state roadways have ice reported on roads and bridges, but MDOT crews will continue working throughout the day to plow and treat roads and bridges.

In northern Mississippi, crews are continuing plowing operations and will begin applying salt once temperatures let up. Although traffic is flowing, roads remain covered in ice and snow. Slagging efforts remain underway throughout north Mississippi.

Dangerously cold temperatures are forecasted to impact most of the state through Wednesday. Icing on roadways remains a problem across the state and numerous wrecks have been reported. Motorists should closely monitor weather and road reports and avoid driving today and tonight unless absolutely necessary.

To assist the traveling public in preparing for potential winter weather conditions, MDOT offers these safe driving tips for those who must travel.

Remember, ice will form on bridges and overpasses quicker than the road.

Slow down. Winter weather conditions can create black ice.

Allow more space between your car and the vehicles around you.

Brake early and gently to avoid skidding. Never slam on the brakes.

Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.

While MDOT crews will be working to keep roads passable, sometimes conditions can overwhelm available resources and cars can be on the roadways for long periods. Here are some important items to keep in your vehicle just in case:

Windshield scraper

Flashlight with extra batteries

Portable cellphone charger and cable

Jumper cables

Bottled water and snacks

Extra blankets