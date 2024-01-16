Shirley Kirby

Shirley Marie Selman Kirby, of Crystal Springs, passed away Jan. 11, 2024. She was born Aug. 26, 1953, to Henry Morris and Essie Selman Jr. The only girl of five children, she was destined to be tough as nails…and that she was.

Shirley graduated from Crystal Springs High School in 1971. From there, she earned a degree in cosmetology from Copiah-Lincoln Community College. She worked in cosmetology for most of her life, however, she developed a career in furniture sales. Many people remember her from Tillman Furniture or Miskelly’s. She retired from a successful career at Miskelly’s in 2019.

Shirley married Nicholas “Nicky” Kirby Jr. on March 5, 1977. They were blessed with two children, Nicholas Kirby III born in 1979 and Travis Kirby born in 1980. She was also blessed to have two grandsons in her life, Clay and Hayes Kirby. These men were her world, and there was nothing she would not do for them.

Shirley was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was selfless and caring, always looking out for those around her. She was affectionately known to many as “Mama Shirley,” “Nana,” or “Ne-Ne.” Her family views her as one of the strongest women to ever lived. Though she has moved on to her eternal home, her love and compassion will be remembered for years and years to come.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Morris and Essie Selman Jr.; son, Travis Kirby; and grandson, Clayton Kirby.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Nicholas Kirby Jr.; her son, Nicholas Kirby III (wife Rachel); and grandson, Hayes Kirby. She is also survived by her brothers, Wayne Selman (Kay), Ronnie Selman (Sally), Randy Selman (Gina), Terry Selman (Angie); and a host of nieces and nephews.

A service was held Jan. 13 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home handled arrangements.