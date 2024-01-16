Top 10 tips to save money on energy bill

The annual energy bill for a typical single-family home is $2,060 in the United States. Have you ever wondered just where that money goes?

Well, for the average family, a whopping 42% of that is made up of heating and cooling costs combined. Water heating is another 13% of the total cost. Electronics account for 21% with lighting and appliances each at 12%. What are some ways you can reduce your bill and save money? The top 10 money-saving tips can save you a significant amount on your energy bill.

Replace any light bulb, especially ones that burn more than an hour per day, with a light-emitting diode (LED) bulb.

Seal from the inside. Air sealing is an inexpensive way to lower energy costs and improve comfort. Seal gaps and holes in walls, floors, and ceilings with caulk or foam sealant. Look for cracks around windows and where wires and pipes pass through.

Plug electronic devices such as cable boxes, printers and TVs into power strips and turn off during vacations or long periods without use. Smart power strips make it an easy task to save money.

Change your central HVAC system filter when dirty according to the manufacturers recommendations. Dirty filters can impact your home comfort and increase your electricity bill. Make sure to change out every 30 days.

A one-degree increase in heating setpoint or reduction in cooling setpoint can increase energy use by 3-5%, so to save money set your HVAC unit to 78 degrees in the summer and 68 degrees in the winter.

Have your duct work checked for leaks. Leaks at the return, air handler and supply can be a major contributor to high bills. Mobile homes should be checked at the grill, cross over duct, and down flow air handler, for leaks.

Set both the upper and lower water heater thermostats no higher than 125 degrees.

An electric space heater can cost more than $100 per month to operate. Minimize their use, except for limited or temporary spot heating. Turn space heaters off when leaving a room.

Ensure refrigerator door seals are tight. Eliminate unnecessary refrigerators.

Close shades and drapes during the day to keep your home cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.

For more ways to save and for the latest member information, visit www.southernpine.coop.