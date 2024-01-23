Annie Bailey

Annie Lavern O’Neal Bailey, 87, of Lorman, passed away Jan. 14, 2024, at Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg. A graveside service was held Jan. 17 at New Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Joe O’Neal; several sisters, brothers; and two grandsons.

She is survived by her husband, Frank R. Bailey, of Lorman; daughter, JoAnn Lurk, of Port Gibson; sons, James Curtis, of Lorman; Jack Curtis (Mary), of Brandon; Gene Davis (Rhonda), of Russum; stepson, Ramsay Bailey (Cindy), of Arkansas; stepdaughter, Robin Andrews (Bin), of Port Gibson; sister, Sue Mixon (Garland), of Sandy Hook; brother, David O’Neal of Angie, La.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, and dear friends.

Pallbearers were Doug Mixon, Lance Loyd, Bin Andrews, Ramsay Bailey, Joel Bailey, and Fred Stuart.

In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made in her name to Stephens Cemetery, c/o Fred Stuart, 4886 Red Lick Road, Lorman, MS 39096.